ZEE5 sees traction from tier-two, three markets as regional content soars
- ZEE5 is seeing success with regional content. The streaming platform plans to expand its offerings with four new originals and several southern language films, alongside major Hindi releases.
NEW DELHI : ZEE5 is leveraging regional content as a key growth driver in India's competitive OTT landscape. The streaming platform, owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, estimates that 40% of its viewership now comes from tier-two and three markets, with non-Hindi languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada contributing to 50% of total consumption.