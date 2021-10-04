Zee-Invesco spat: NCLT lists matter for hearing again on Tuesday

Invesco urged the NCLT to pass an order to ensure the convening of the company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Its counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the court that it was “mandatory duty" of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to honour the EGM requisition as Invesco has 18 per cent shareholding in the company and as per law, a minimum of 10 cent shareholding is needed to request for convening an EGM.