Mumbai: In a fresh development in the ongoing tussle between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and its largest investor, the former on Wednesday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) challenging an order by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

On Tuesday, NCLT had directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to submit a reply on a petition filed by Invesco and OFI Global China by Thursday. ZEEL had sought more time to file a response.

ZEEL's largest shareholder Invesco which owns 17.8% stake in the company had approached the NCLT to direct the company's board to hold an extra-ordinary general meeting to remove managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka from the board.

“The company has moved to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in accordance with the due process available under the law. The company has also filed a suit in Bombay High Court to declare that the requisition notice sent by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC is invalid. The company continues to have full faith in the Indian judicial system and will take all the necessary steps that are in the best interests of all its shareholders," said the company spokesperson.

Law firm Dhruve Liladhar & Co is representing Invesco and OFI Global China Fund in this case, while law firms Trilegal and the Economic Laws Practice (ELP) are representing ZEEL and Goenka.

Meanwhile, ZEEL has said that the proposed merger with the Indian unit of Sony Group Corp. is the best deal on the table but India’s biggest private-sector TV network is open to offer from other bidders even as it faces resistance from key shareholders.

“This is the best deal for shareholders at this point in time as we are interested in maximization of values for all our stakeholders including shareholders, the company and consuming public," company’s chairman R. Gopalan said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday adding the company is open to “consider if there is another deal on the table," reported Bloomberg.

