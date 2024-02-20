ZEEL, Sony in last-ditch talks to revive $10 billion merger, $300 million write off on cricket rights remains issue
The Zee-Sony Saga: Zee Entertainment and Sony Group Corporation are back in talks to revive their $10 billion merger, with meetings held in Mumbai to resolve differences and reach an agreement within 48 hours.
The Zee-Sony Saga: In a dramatic twist, Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) and Sony Group Corporation are re-engaging in talks to salvage their $10 billion merger, two years after it was called off. Representatives from both sides have held meetings in Mumbai, aiming to overcome key differences and reach an agreement within the next 48 hours, according to a report by Economic Times.