ZEEL, Sony sign merger agreement

To be sure, Zee’s founding family had been embroiled in a bitter battle with Invesco, its largest shareholder for the past three months, which had approached a division bench of the Bombay high court to challenge an earlier order that restrained the US fund manager from calling a special shareholders’ meet to remove managing director Punit Goenka and reconstitute the Zee board. Zee had challenged Invesco’s attempt to restructure the board in courts and alleged that the US investor is trying to take over India’s largest publicly-traded broadcaster at the behest of another company.