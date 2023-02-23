Zee’s Goenka moves appellate tribunal
- In a statement shared by Goenka, he said he is taking all the necessary steps as per law to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee and to achieve timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Sony Pictures Networks India).
MUMBAI : Punit Goenka, chief executive of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee), on Thursday approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking relief against the National Company Law Tribunal’s insolvency order passed on Wednesday.
