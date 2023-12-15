Zee-Sony Merger Case: NCLAT refuses to stay merger, next hearing scheduled for January 8
It was hearing an appeal by Axis Finance and IDBI Bank who have challenged the merger in the tribunal. The next hearing has been listed for January 8, 2024.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today on December 15 refused to stay the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Culver Max Entertainment (formerly known as Sony Pictures India), according to a Moneycontrol report.
