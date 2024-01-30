Zee-Sony merger deal fallout: Emergency arbitration to be held in Singapore tomorrow, says report
Zee-Sony merger deal fallout: Hearing for an Emergency arbitration in the Zee Entertainment - Sony merger will take place in Singapore tomorrow
Zee-Sony merger deal fallout: The hearing for an emergency arbitration in the Zee Entertainment - Sony merger will take place at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). on Wednesday, 31 January, CNBC-TV18 reported.
