Zee-Sony merger deal fallout: Zee can go to India tribunal to enforce Sony merger deal
Zee-Sony merger deal fallout: Zee Entertainment has announced it's free to seek the enforcement of a $10 billion merger with Sony's Indian unit through an Indian tribunal, following the rejection of an emergency petition by Sony at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), on February 4, as reported by Reuters.