Zee-Sony merger to face fresh roadblock2 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Sebi instructs BSE, NSE to place a recent ex-parte order on record
Sebi had passed an ex-parte order in the matter of Shirpur Gold Refinery fund diversion case
MUMBAI : The proposed merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) is likely to face a fresh setback after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that they have been asked by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to submit a 25 April Sebi order as part of the record. The market regulator had passed an ex-parte order in the matter of Shirpur Gold Refinery fund diversion case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×