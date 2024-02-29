Zee-Sony merger failure: Final nail in coffin as Sony formally withdraws $10 billion merger agreement with Zee from NCLT
Sony officially withdraws from the $10 billion media merger with Zee Entertainment in India, ending a long saga of delays and drama. Legal wrangles are likely to continue after the termination notice is sent by Sony in response to Zee's denial of breach.
The mega-merger plan to create a $10 billion media giant officially came to an end after Sony Group Corp formally withdrew the agreement to merge its India operations with Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reported Bloomberg.
