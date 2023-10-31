Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT transfers all cases to bench led by chairperson
In August, NCLT had approved the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India, paving the way for the creation of a $10-billion media giant in the country
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday transferred pleas filed by Axis Finance and IDBI Bank challenging the Zee-Sony merger to the bench of the chairperson, Ashok Bhushan.
