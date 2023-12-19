Zee-Sony merger teeters on the brink of collapse
Summary
- On Sunday, Zee had requested Sony for more time to complete the merger
California-based Sony Pictures Entertainment is unlikely to extend the timeline for effecting the $10 billion merger of its India business with media baron Subhash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. This brings the country’s largest-ever entertainment deal to the brink of collapse after months of debate over the appointment of a chief executive officer (CEO) for the merged entity.