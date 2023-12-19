Zee-Sony merger teeters on the brink of collapse

The second person said that Zee is keen to close the merger, but is not getting the same vibes from Sony. “The whole scheme, which included Punit as the MD and CEO of the merged company for five years, was agreed upon and shareholders approved that. When there was a legal restriction on him from Sebi, he said that he would step aside in the interest of the merger. But now, when an appellate court has set aside Sebi’s order, for Sony to push for their candidate as the MD and CEO, is beyond reasoning. It’s like they think that they are above India’s legal system, which has removed any restrictions and allowed Punit to be the head of a large listed company."

