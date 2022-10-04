Zee-Sony merger wins CCI approval with modifications

The move seeks to alleviate CCI’s concern that India’s largest media merger may give Zee-Sony unprecedented pricing power, which may hurt the prospects of other TV channels in the entertainment broadcasting industry. Though Zee did not share the remedies proposed to CCI, in a statement, it said: “In its official communication issued today, CCI has granted the approval in Phase-1 after evaluating the official legal and economic submissions made by the company. Considering the immense value that the proposed merger will generate for all its stakeholders, the company has offered the necessary remedies in accordance with the regulator’s guidelines. The detailed order is awaited. The approval from CCI is yet another positive step in the overall merger approval process."

