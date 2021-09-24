Zee-Sony will eye aggressive bid for IPL rights

If the deal goes through, an integration panel will be appointed to oversee the integration of the two firms, and this committee will decide all key appointments in management ranks. While the merger will see a change in control, it will not trigger an open offer as an exemption laid down in section 391 of the Companies Act will be applicable. “In the case of any merger, the two legal entities need to approach the court or the company law tribunal, and if such a merger process is approved by the court, it does not require to make a public offer. This provision is given under section 391 of the Companies Act. Approval by a majority of shareholders is required," said Sandeep Parekh, founder and CEO of Finsec Law Advisors, who is also a former executive director of Sebi.