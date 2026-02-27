Zenex Animal Health acquires majority stake in natural nutrition firm VievePharm

Animal health company Zenex Animal Health India has acquired a majority stake in Netherlands-based VievePharm, a specialist in natural animal nutrition, for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Friday.

The deal gives Zenex a manufacturing and sales base in Western Europe and expands its portfolio of natural and herbal animal health products, as regulatory pressure mounts on veterinary antibiotic use across the European Union.

Headquartered in Enter, Netherlands, VievePharm specialises in phytogenic formulations for the livestock, equine and pet care markets.

The acquisition builds on Zenex's 2023 purchase of Ayurvet, which established its Ayurvedic animal health portfolio.

VievePharm's expertise in bolus technology used to deliver minerals, vitamins and udder health support will be integrated into Zenex's broader product offering globally.

The deal comes as the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy targets a 50 per cent reduction in veterinary antibiotic sales by 2030 compared to 2018 levels, a trend Zenex said would benefit its combined naturals portfolio.

"By combining VievePharm's advanced bolus technology and European market access with our R&D depth and global distribution, we are positioned to offer holistic, science-backed solutions," Zenex Managing Director and CEO Arun Atrey said in a statement.

Zenex currently has operations across Asia, Africa and parts of the CIS region. The acquisition is intended to accelerate its entry into Western European markets using VievePharm's established distribution network.