Zenoti enters unicorn club with $160 million fundraise

With overall gross margins for the business at 74%, the company aims to be profitable by the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal. “SaaS businesses have a gross margin of 70% to 80% which is unlike any industry. There is also high predictability of revenue growth in the business, making it an exciting space for capital investments. With covid, wellness as a space is heating up and total spends run as high as $200 billion in the US for the industry, Hence, Zenoti is a promising company in the space," Shekhar Kirani, partner, Accel, said. Accel was the first institutional investor in Zenoti in 2015.