“There is no point in saying TMT, TMT, TMT. I mean, let's get beyond it now. And now the proportion of TMT to the overall mix has come down from the past. So that is what we want to look forward and look ahead. Not on the basis of – and still deliver, try and deliver growth, despite whatever happens in TMT," said Manish Tandon, chief executive of Zensar Technologies, in response to a question on the challenges in its top account during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 23 January.