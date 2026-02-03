Zensar in talks to acquire promoter stake in Mastek
Mansi Verma , Jas Bardia 4 min read 03 Feb 2026, 09:55 am IST
Summary
Zensar Technologies' deal for Mastek is expected to be valued at over $200 million and could go up to $400 million
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
IT firm Zensar Technologies is in talks to acquire an 18–20% stake from promoters of mid-sized peer Mastek, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story