Zepto ropes in CoinSwitch Kuber’s Ramesh Bafna as CFO

Bafna succeeds Jitendra Nagpal who joined Zepto during its early days. Bafna will take on the role in mid-May
NEW DELHI: Quick commerce company Zepto on Saturday announced the appointment of crypto-currency platform CoinSwitch Kuber’s Ramesh Bafna as its new chief financial officer as it readies a finance team to scale business.
Bafna succeeds Jitendra Nagpal who joined Zepto during its early days. Bafna will take on the role in mid-May.
Bafna’s appointment signifies major milestones in Zepto’s growth and profitability metrics, where the company is now focusing on building an industry-leading finance team for its next phase of scale, Zepto said in a statement announcing his appointment.
Bafna comes with over two decades of work experience across consumer technology and IT services companies.
Prior to joining Zepto, Bafna served as the CFO at the wealth tech company, CoinSwitch Kuber; prior to joining CoinSwitch Kuber, Bafna briefly served as CFO at Singapore-based Zilingo.
He has also held various positions across the Flipkart Group.
As the ex-CFO of Myntra and an early member of the Flipkart team, Bafna is one of the country’s premier CFOs in consumer internet and IT services companies e-commerce with almost two decades of experience overall. Bafna also spent a decade at IT services major Wipro.
“Ramesh is a best-in-class e-commerce CFO and he will build a best-in-class finance team at Zepto. Through disciplined execution, Zepto is delivering incredible progress on growth and profitability. To take Zepto public in 2-3 years, we believe we need an incredible CFO and Ramesh is the right person for the job," said Aadit Palicha, Zepto’s Co-founder and CEO.
Bafna said the next phase of India’s e-commerce journey is “quick, fresh, and decentralized".
“Zepto is reimagining consumer internet with depth, operating discipline, and a long-term sustainable model. I’m looking forward to this journey, along with some of the best minds in the country at the Zepto team," he said.
Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto started quick-commerce as a service enabling speedy delivery of groceries to consumers. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto delivers over 6,000 grocery products in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country.