Zepto Café to launch standalone app next week, says Co-Founder Aadit Palicha
- Zepto Café, known for its curated beverage and snack offerings, has been growing rapidly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto, announced via Twitter that the company is set to launch a dedicated app for Zepto Café next week. Highlighting the fast-paced development process, Palicha stated, “The team is shipping an MVP and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it's worth it to launch fast."
Zepto Café, known for its curated beverage and snack offerings, has been growing rapidly. According to Palicha's tweet, the company is now opening over 100 new Cafés each month and handling more than 30,000 daily orders.