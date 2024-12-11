Zepto Café to launch standalone app next week, says Co-Founder Aadit Palicha

Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto, announced via Twitter that the company is set to launch a dedicated app for Zepto Café next week. Highlighting the fast-paced development process, Palicha stated, “The team is shipping an MVP and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it's worth it to launch fast."

