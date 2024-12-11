Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zepto Café to launch standalone app next week, says Co-Founder Aadit Palicha

Zepto Café to launch standalone app next week, says Co-Founder Aadit Palicha

Shivangini

  • Zepto Café, known for its curated beverage and snack offerings, has been growing rapidly.

Zepto Café to launch standalone app next week, says Co-Founder Aadit Palicha

Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto, announced via Twitter that the company is set to launch a dedicated app for Zepto Café next week. Highlighting the fast-paced development process, Palicha stated, “The team is shipping an MVP and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it's worth it to launch fast."

Zepto Café, known for its curated beverage and snack offerings, has been growing rapidly. According to Palicha's tweet, the company is now opening over 100 new Cafés each month and handling more than 30,000 daily orders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.