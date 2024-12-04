A person claiming to be an employee has recently levelled several serious allegations against the quick commerce platform Zepto. On the social media platform Reddit, the anonymous user shared a post on December 3, alleging that the quick commerce platform charges more money from customers who own cell phones costing more than ₹30,000.

The post also alleged that the quick commerce platform uses dark patterns in its application to extract money from customers in various ways.

“There are lot of dark patterns in the app to extract money from customers in multiple ways including charging more for customers with phones more than ₹30,000,” said the anonymous user named Scary_Split3157 in the Reddit post.

The person also alleges that the customer data is profiled by the company and that the security of the profile is “really bad”. The post further claimed that despite multiple leaks, the company did not fix this issue because of growth and investor pressures.

“Customer data is profiled and security is really bad and despite multiple leaks fixing this is not important because of growth and investor pressures,” claimed the anonymous employee in their post.

Also Read | Zepto founder Aadit Palicha says quick commerce has not hurt kirana stores

Zepto work culture allegations Mint reported earlier, citing the same post, that the claimed employee also highlighted work culture issues in the company.

The post criticised the delivery start-up over “toxic work culture” and aired out an unfavourable “insider view.”

“A lot of youngsters are hired because senior people do not want to work in such a culture and these people are made to work 14 hours a day at least,” alleged the post.

Also Read | Zepto raises another $350 million in third fundraise in six months

On the health aspect, the post alleged that “the tech teams work until 1am and many are seen having tablets to stay awake. since there are lot of young people they do not care much about health (sic).”

These were amongst many other allegations mentioned in the Reddit post.

Zepto has officially not responded to any allegation mentioned in the post. However, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Aadit Palicha posted a quote on his social media platform X account, citing an interview with Daksh Gupta.