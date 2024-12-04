Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zepto charges more from customers with phones worth ‘more than 30,000’, claims viral Reddit post

Zepto charges more from customers with phones worth ‘more than ₹30,000’, claims viral Reddit post

Anubhav Mukherjee

A social media user claiming to be a Zepto employee alleges that the quick commerce platform charges more from users who are using phones worth over 30,000. Zepto has not yet responded to the Reddit post. 

A social media user claiming to be an employee has alleged that Zepto uses dark patterns in its application to extract money from customers in various ways.

A person claiming to be an employee has recently levelled several serious allegations against the quick commerce platform Zepto. On the social media platform Reddit, the anonymous user shared a post on December 3, alleging that the quick commerce platform charges more money from customers who own cell phones costing more than 30,000.

The post also alleged that the quick commerce platform uses dark patterns in its application to extract money from customers in various ways.

“There are lot of dark patterns in the app to extract money from customers in multiple ways including charging more for customers with phones more than 30,000," said the anonymous user named Scary_Split3157 in the Reddit post.

The person also alleges that the customer data is profiled by the company and that the security of the profile is “really bad". The post further claimed that despite multiple leaks, the company did not fix this issue because of growth and investor pressures.

“Customer data is profiled and security is really bad and despite multiple leaks fixing this is not important because of growth and investor pressures," claimed the anonymous employee in their post.

Zepto work culture allegations

Mint reported earlier, citing the same post, that the claimed employee also highlighted work culture issues in the company.

The post criticised the delivery start-up over “toxic work culture" and aired out an unfavourable “insider view."

“A lot of youngsters are hired because senior people do not want to work in such a culture and these people are made to work 14 hours a day at least," alleged the post.

On the health aspect, the post alleged that “the tech teams work until 1am and many are seen having tablets to stay awake. since there are lot of young people they do not care much about health (sic)."

These were amongst many other allegations mentioned in the Reddit post.

Zepto has officially not responded to any allegation mentioned in the post. However, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Aadit Palicha posted a quote on his social media platform X account, citing an interview with Daksh Gupta.

“I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors," Palicha said in his post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
