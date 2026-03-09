Quick-commerce operator Zepto Ltd is targeting a late April deadline for filing updated documents for an initial public offering (IPO) with India's market regulator, even as it faces valuation concerns, said three people aware of the matter.
Zepto eyes updated IPO filing in April even as valuation comes under review
SummaryAadit Palicha-led Zepto's valuation target for the IPO has come under review amid rising compeition in the quick commerce sector. Zepto was valued at $7 billion.
