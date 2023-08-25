Zepto India’s first unicorn in 2023; bags $200 million2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The round was led by US investor StepStone Group, which made its first direct investment in an Indian firm.
New Delhi: Zepto on Friday said it has raised $200 million in a Series E round of funding at a valuation of $1.4 billion, making the online grocery company India’s first unicorn of 2023, and lifting hopes in the startup ecosystem facing a prolonged funding winter.
