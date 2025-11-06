Zepto seeks to slash monthly cash burn, which outpaces that of peers, as it readies for $750 million IPO
Zepto’s monthly cash burn was said to be $80 million ( ₹708 crore) in August, a figure that it wants to scale down to $10-20 million ( ₹88.5 crore- ₹177 crore).
Bengaluru: Quick commerce platform Zepto, which outpaced rivals Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in monthly cash burn during June-August, is targeting a 75% reduction in these expenses in the run-up to a planned initial public offering (IPO), three people familiar with the matter said.