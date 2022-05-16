Zepto leads growth in users among quick commerce apps: report

“Bobble AI’s privacy-compliant study also revealed that the relatively new entrant Zepto had the highest active users on their app month-on-month, between December 2021 and March 2022. Zepto’s open rate was 63% on December 21, 76% on Jan 22, 60% on February 22, and 54% on March 22, much ahead of Dunzo, Blinkit, and Bigbasket. However, in terms of time spent by users on delivery apps, Dunzo topped the list," the data revealed.