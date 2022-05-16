Zepto leads growth in users among quick commerce apps: report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bobble AI aggregated and analyzed data from 50 million smartphone users who use the Bobble keyboard; this was done across 640 Indian cities.
Quick commerce apps have drawn users on the premise of fulfilling delivery of popular household items in a short duration.
“Bobble AI’s privacy-compliant study also revealed that the relatively new entrant Zepto had the highest active users on their app month-on-month, between December 2021 and March 2022. Zepto’s open rate was 63% on December 21, 76% on Jan 22, 60% on February 22, and 54% on March 22, much ahead of Dunzo, Blinkit, and Bigbasket. However, in terms of time spent by users on delivery apps, Dunzo topped the list," the data revealed.
Meanwhile, Bobble AI’s data suggests that Delhi and Gurugram are lead markets for Zepto followed by Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai.
Top competitors for Zepto are Blinkit in Delhi and Gurgaon, Dunzo in Bangalore and Chennai, and Big Basket in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.
Zepto was founded in August 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, both Stanford dropouts. Earlier this month, Zepto announced a $200 million in Series D fundraise, valuing the company at around $900 million.
On most quick grocery apps, top searched products were milk, cooking oil, sugar, curd, ice, bread, onion, cakes, atta and potato chips.
Meanwhile, the data revealed that consumers aged between 25 and 35 are the most active users of delivery apps promising fast and 10-minute delivery. This is followed by 18 to 25-year-olds.
“When we analyzed data from our keyboard users, we realized that Zepto, although a relatively new entrant in the 10-minute delivery space registered such astounding growth in terms of the user base, leaving behind older players such as Dunzo, Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers), and Big Basket," said Tabrez Alam, Chief Data & Strategy Officer, Bobble AI.
Alam said that quick commerce adoption saw unprecedented uptake in the post-covid period.
“The burgeoning online population and their increasing preference for online shopping are facilitating the market to grow rapidly," he added.
According to data by researcher RedSeer, India's 10-15 minute delivery market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2025.