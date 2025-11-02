Zepto removes handling, surge fees on all orders — How does it compare with Instamart and Blinkit?

Quick commerce platform Zepto seems to have been done with its handling and surge fees, at least for now.

The delivery platform, which changed India's online delivery system, has also reduced its minimum order value to ₹99 for free delivery.

Zepto battles Blinkit, Instamart with attractive offers Zepto has recently introduced a campaign called the “All New Zepto Experience”, under which customers of the quick commerce platform pay zero handling fees, zero rain and surge fees. This is applicable on all orders.

In 2024, Zepto had introduced a ₹2 handling fee “towards handling of products in your orders at our stores.”

Meanwhile, there will be zero delivery charges on orders above ₹99. However, there will be a ₹30 delivery fee on orders below ₹99.

This has put Zepto as the only mainstream quick commerce platform as on date to levy zero handling and platform fees. Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit charge ₹9.8 and ₹4 as handling fees respectively, while the delivery fees for orders below ₹199 remain ₹30 for both the platforms.

Additionally, Zepto has eliminated its small cart charges on orders below ₹99. As part of its aggressive pricing strategy, the company has also stopped its convenience and handling fees on cigarette and tobacco orders.

Blinkit vs Instamart vs Zepto: What are the extra fees below ₹ 99? For orders below ₹99, customers are required to pay a delivery fee of ₹30 on Zepto. No other fee, including handling, small card, rain fee or other surcharge is applicable.

On Blinkit, customers are required to pay at least an additional ₹54 if they are ordering items below ₹99. This includes a ₹30 delivery charge, ₹20 small cart fee and ₹4 handling fee.

Instamart customers making orders below ₹99 will have to pay similar charges. This includes ₹30 delivery fee, ₹15 small cart fee, ₹9.8 handling fee, and 18% GST on such charges.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also introduced a ‘No Fee November’ campaign for its Instamart orders charging zero delivery, handling and surge charges. However, it is applicable to orders abover ₹299 — a stark difference from Zepto.

How much does a 500 ml milk cost on Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto? To compare the prices, Livemint assessed how a 500 ml milk pouch, priced uniformly at ₹29 across all platforms, cost on Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto.

On Blinkit, the cost came up to ₹88. Instamart was charging ₹94 for the same, while on Zepto the price was lowest at ₹59.

Instamart vs Blinkit vs Zepto: Price to be paid for 500 ml milk

Why is Zepto eliminating all fees? Zepto's recent campaign highlights its aggressive competitive pricing push.

This also comes weeks after the company raised d $450 million valuing the quick commerce platform at $7 billion.

