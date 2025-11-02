Zepto removes handling, surge fees on all orders — How does it compare with Instamart and Blinkit?

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published2 Nov 2025, 06:38 PM IST
Quick commerce platform Zepto seems to have been done with its handling and surge fees, at least for now.

The delivery platform, which changed India's online delivery system, has also reduced its minimum order value to 99 for free delivery.

Zepto battles Blinkit, Instamart with attractive offers

Zepto has recently introduced a campaign called the “All New Zepto Experience”, under which customers of the quick commerce platform pay zero handling fees, zero rain and surge fees. This is applicable on all orders.

In 2024, Zepto had introduced a 2 handling fee “towards handling of products in your orders at our stores.”

Meanwhile, there will be zero delivery charges on orders above 99. However, there will be a 30 delivery fee on orders below 99.

This has put Zepto as the only mainstream quick commerce platform as on date to levy zero handling and platform fees. Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit charge 9.8 and 4 as handling fees respectively, while the delivery fees for orders below 199 remain 30 for both the platforms.

Additionally, Zepto has eliminated its small cart charges on orders below 99. As part of its aggressive pricing strategy, the company has also stopped its convenience and handling fees on cigarette and tobacco orders.

Blinkit vs Instamart vs Zepto: What are the extra fees below 99?

For orders below 99, customers are required to pay a delivery fee of 30 on Zepto. No other fee, including handling, small card, rain fee or other surcharge is applicable.

On Blinkit, customers are required to pay at least an additional 54 if they are ordering items below 99. This includes a 30 delivery charge, 20 small cart fee and 4 handling fee.

Instamart customers making orders below 99 will have to pay similar charges. This includes 30 delivery fee, 15 small cart fee, 9.8 handling fee, and 18% GST on such charges.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also introduced a ‘No Fee November’ campaign for its Instamart orders charging zero delivery, handling and surge charges. However, it is applicable to orders abover 299 — a stark difference from Zepto.

How much does a 500 ml milk cost on Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto?

To compare the prices, Livemint assessed how a 500 ml milk pouch, priced uniformly at 29 across all platforms, cost on Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto.

On Blinkit, the cost came up to 88. Instamart was charging 94 for the same, while on Zepto the price was lowest at 59.

Instamart vs Blinkit vs Zepto: Price to be paid for 500 ml milk

Why is Zepto eliminating all fees?

Zepto's recent campaign highlights its aggressive competitive pricing push.

This also comes weeks after the company raised d $450 million valuing the quick commerce platform at $7 billion.

Zepto raised the round from new and existing investors including US-based pension fund California Public Employees' Retirement System, General Catalyst, Goodwater Capital, and Lightspeed, it said in a statement.

