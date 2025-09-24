Subscribe

Zepto ties up with Labour Ministry, aims to add 10,000 job postings to NCS portal — details here

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has partnered with Zepto to boost youth employment via the National Career Service portal. The job postings will be extended to youth, women and first-time job seekers.

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated24 Sep 2025, 08:54 PM IST
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the quick commerce company Zepto on Wednesday with an aim to enhance employment opportunities as well as youth employability on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, an official release said.

The initial pact was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on September 24, 2025.

Key highlights of the pact

Under this agreement, Zepto will add 10,000 job postings on the NCS portal. These positions will create a predictable and structured pipeline of urban employment opportunities for youth, women, and first-time job seekers, according to the release.

The collaboration between the Ministry and Zepto is expected to open a new window of opportunity for young people, while also allowing Zepto to connect with a suitable talent pool of human resources.

Commenting on the developing, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra said, "By connecting with NCS, we aim to provide thousands of gig and full-time opportunities, helping to empower India’s youth and contribute to the nation’s economic growth."

Ministry's push to strengthen employment in India

This new partnership is part of a larger initiative by the government to strengthen employment opportunities for the youth.

Over the past year, the NCS portal has expanded its reach by signing similar MoUs with major organisations like Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido and Quikr Jobs. These collaborations have already added nearly five lakh vacancies on the portal.

According to Mandaviya, the NCS platform has become a unique bridge between employers and job-seekers, with over 52 lakh registered employers and nearly 7.5 crore vacancies posted since its launch.

The platform has positioned itself as a one-stop solution for a range of employment-related services, including job-matching, career counselling and skill development facilities, among others, as noted by Vandana Gurnani, secretary at the Labour and Employment Ministry.

Gurnani further underlined that the MoU between the Ministry and Zepto would give a further impetus to enhancing formalisation and social security coverage.

 
 
