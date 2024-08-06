Zepto to shift base: Quick commerce plans relocation from Mumbai to Bengaluru; 1,000 employees to be affected

  • The move is expected to consolidate Zepto's workforce, bringing together its business verticals currently in Mumbai with its tech and product teams already in Bengaluru. The relocation will bring the company's approximately 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published6 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.
Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.

Zepto, the fast-growing quick commerce startup, is reportedly planning to relocate from its current base in Mumbai to Bengaluru. The company is set to shift its operations from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru, Moneycontrol reported on August 6.

A Zepto employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news portal, “While the company has been flexible for now, we have all been mandated to relocate to Bengaluru by the end of November or early December.”

Also Read | 100 grams of coriander@ ₹131 after 22% discount? Zepto pricing sparks backlash

Livemint could not independently verify this news.

The move is expected to consolidate Zepto's workforce, bringing together its business verticals currently in Mumbai with its tech and product teams already based in Bengaluru. This relocation will bring the company's approximately 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof.

Also Read | Zepto likely to become bigger than D-Mart in 18-24 months: CEO

To facilitate this transition, Zepto is reportedly offering to cover relocation expenses for willing employees. The total cost of this move is estimated to be around 3-4 crore as a one-time expense. However, a source close to the development suggested that this cost would be offset by significant savings in rent, stating, “the relocation cost will be offset because Zepto is estimated to save around 40-50 lakh in rent per month because of its move from Mumbai to Bengaluru,” as per the report.

The company is said to be in advanced stages of finalising a new office space in Bengaluru, looking at areas such as Sarjapur, HSR, or Bellandur - locations that are home to several multinational companies and startups, including Zepto's competitors Swiggy and Flipkart.

Also Read | Flipkart Flagship Sale 2024: Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, more

Regarding employee willingness to relocate, a source told Moneycontrol, “Of the total 1,000 employees in Mumbai, around 90 percent are already willing to move and the remaining are in discussions to relocate. If all goes to plan, just 5-7 per cent of the 1,000 will be unable to move to Bengaluru.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsZepto to shift base: Quick commerce plans relocation from Mumbai to Bengaluru; 1,000 employees to be affected

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.55
    03:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.75 (0.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,012.10
    03:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.70
    03:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.4 (-0.83%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    336.30
    03:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -5.6 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    BLS International Services

    383.35
    02:45 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    34.35 (9.84%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,041.00
    02:45 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    58.5 (5.95%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    792.50
    02:42 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    43.9 (5.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    626.90
    02:45 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    31.85 (5.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue