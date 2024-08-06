Zepto to shift base: Quick commerce plans relocation from Mumbai to Bengaluru; 1,000 employees to be affected

Zepto, the fast-growing quick commerce startup, is reportedly planning to relocate from its current base in Mumbai to Bengaluru. The company is set to shift its operations from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru, Moneycontrol reported on August 6.

A Zepto employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news portal, “While the company has been flexible for now, we have all been mandated to relocate to Bengaluru by the end of November or early December.”

Livemint could not independently verify this news.

The move is expected to consolidate Zepto's workforce, bringing together its business verticals currently in Mumbai with its tech and product teams already based in Bengaluru. This relocation will bring the company's approximately 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof.

To facilitate this transition, Zepto is reportedly offering to cover relocation expenses for willing employees. The total cost of this move is estimated to be around ₹3-4 crore as a one-time expense. However, a source close to the development suggested that this cost would be offset by significant savings in rent, stating, “the relocation cost will be offset because Zepto is estimated to save around ₹40-50 lakh in rent per month because of its move from Mumbai to Bengaluru,” as per the report.

The company is said to be in advanced stages of finalising a new office space in Bengaluru, looking at areas such as Sarjapur, HSR, or Bellandur - locations that are home to several multinational companies and startups, including Zepto's competitors Swiggy and Flipkart.