Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zepto to shift base: Quick commerce plans relocation from Mumbai to Bengaluru; 1,000 employees to be affected

Zepto to shift base: Quick commerce plans relocation from Mumbai to Bengaluru; 1,000 employees to be affected

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

  • The move is expected to consolidate Zepto's workforce, bringing together its business verticals currently in Mumbai with its tech and product teams already in Bengaluru. The relocation will bring the company's approximately 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof.

Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.

Zepto, the fast-growing quick commerce startup, is reportedly planning to relocate from its current base in Mumbai to Bengaluru. The company is set to shift its operations from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru, Moneycontrol reported on August 6.

A Zepto employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news portal, “While the company has been flexible for now, we have all been mandated to relocate to Bengaluru by the end of November or early December."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Livemint could not independently verify this news.

The move is expected to consolidate Zepto's workforce, bringing together its business verticals currently in Mumbai with its tech and product teams already based in Bengaluru. This relocation will bring the company's approximately 1,700-1,800 employees under one roof.

To facilitate this transition, Zepto is reportedly offering to cover relocation expenses for willing employees. The total cost of this move is estimated to be around 3-4 crore as a one-time expense. However, a source close to the development suggested that this cost would be offset by significant savings in rent, stating, “the relocation cost will be offset because Zepto is estimated to save around 40-50 lakh in rent per month because of its move from Mumbai to Bengaluru," as per the report.

The company is said to be in advanced stages of finalising a new office space in Bengaluru, looking at areas such as Sarjapur, HSR, or Bellandur - locations that are home to several multinational companies and startups, including Zepto's competitors Swiggy and Flipkart.

Regarding employee willingness to relocate, a source told Moneycontrol, “Of the total 1,000 employees in Mumbai, around 90 percent are already willing to move and the remaining are in discussions to relocate. If all goes to plan, just 5-7 per cent of the 1,000 will be unable to move to Bengaluru."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.