Zero commission on items below ₹1,000? Flipkart announces new structure for eligible sellers — What you need to know

Walmart-backed e-commerce giant, Flipkart, on Friday, 14 November 2025, announced that the company has updated its commission structure for all eligible sellers listing products below the price tag of ₹1,000, reported the news agency PTI.

What is Flipkart's updated commission structure? Flipkart's newly updated commission structure highlighted that the company will not charge any commission fees from eligible sellers who list their products below the ₹1,000 mark.

The company aims to support small and medium enterprises while helping to improve customer affordability while managing the costs of the business in a better way.

“Under this updated structure, all eligible sellers listing products below ₹1,000 will not be charged a commission fee. This initiative is aimed at supporting MSMEs, helping them improve customer affordability while managing the cost of doing business more efficiently,” said the company cited in the agency report.

The company also reportedly said that the new ‘zero commission model’ will also extend to all products sold on Shopsy, irrespective of their price, as the business now aims to target the hyper value segment to increase the affordability power of its customers.

“The zero commission model is now extended to all products on Shopsy, irrespective of price, further solidifying its position as a key enabler for sellers targeting the hyper-value segment and enhancing affordability for customers,” said Flipkart.

What does Flipkart's VP say? Flipkart's Senior Vice President and Head of Marketplace, Sakait Chaudhary, said that India's Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector accounts for nearly 30% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the agency report, Chaudhary highlighted that Flipkart aims to support the MSME segment by removing barriers and enabling more regional and emerging brands to confidently enter the digital economy.

“For our millions of customers, this zero commission model will translate into more affordable choices, especially in essential and value-led categories where prices below ₹1,000 dominate demand. It reflects our vision of building an inclusive, accessible, and growth-oriented e-commerce ecosystem that supports the ambitions of every seller,” said Sakait Chaudhary, cited in the agency report.