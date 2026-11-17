Food delivery platform Zomato is increasing discounts on its app as competition has intensified due to the increase in the number of players in the space, The Economic Times reports.

The company has already opted for zero delivery fees above ₹49 for Zomato Gold members, and for the first time in three years it has not bumped up its platform fees during the Diwali season.

Players like Toing by Swiggy, Ownly by Rapido, Flipkart's own food delivery app Eat-in by Minutes are becoming popular due to their lower or sometimes zero extra charges on food delivery. Some of them do not charge anything for packaging or delivery or as platform fees.

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Eternal, Zomato's parent company, invested ₹125 crore in Bistro, which is lower-cost food delivery app in line with Swiggy's Toing.

These new entrants are targetting consumers who are price sensitive, and also sometimes are seen keeping menu prices lower than the two traditional giants in the space - Swiggy and Zomato.

Ownly has already expanded to six cities apart from Bengaluru, namely, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai, and Swiggy has decided to tap into this price-sensitive space using its Toing platform.

How Zomato is coping with the competition ET cited a report by Jeffries to reveal that in seven cases during pricing checks in Bengaluru, it was found that Zomato was giving considerable discounts during checkout in order to either undercut or match the pricing being offered by platforms that are lower-priced.

On the other hand, it is also offering free deliveries above ₹49 for its Zomato Gold customers.

Another research, carried out by UBS research, has discovered that platforms like Toing and Ownly provide the best value when it comes to economical price baskets in the range of ₹200- ₹250, but Zomato and Swiggy emerge as winners when it comes to larger orders.

“We’ve been aggressively investing in growth, and we are seeing good outcomes on certain investments that we’ve experimented with in the last few quarters, and they’re paying off well,” Eternal CFO Akshant Goyal said during Eternal's quarterly earnings call last month.

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“Directionally, we want to maintain margins broadly and reinvest in growth as much as it makes sense to continue to drive the growth upwards. That’s what the operating principle is. It’s hard to project or comment on margin trajectory every quarter but broadly, over the next one or two years, we expect the margins to remain flattish,” he also said.

Besides its steeper discounts, the company has also introduced other features like subscription-based meals, AI features, and the option to order from some specific restaurants up to 40 km away.