Quick commerce, alcohol moderation fuel India's zero-proof drinks market as liquor giants, startups widen bets

Quick commerce, modern retail stores and changing drinking habits are giving India’s fledgling zero-proof beverages market a fresh momentum, prompting global liquor companies and startups alike to expand portfolios and rethink how they reach consumers.
Almost two years after non-alcoholic versions of beer and liquor gained traction, companies are betting that easier access—from instant delivery platforms to supermarkets and restaurants—will help turn curiosity into repeat purchases as more consumers seek to moderate alcohol consumption without opting out of social occasions.
Zero-proof beverages—without any alcohol—are drawing interest across the industry. Diageo-backed Sober has expanded into wines and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails without alcohol content. Pernod Ricard India has taken Jacob's Creek Unvined into modern retail.
Heineken 0.0, Corona Cero 0.0 and Budweiser non-alcoholic and Coolberg beers are building the alcohol-free beer segment, while Jimmy's Cocktails has introduced a non-alcoholic peach beer. Newer entrants such as 3 Sisters and Boohz have joined the market.