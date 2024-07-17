Zero-alcohol companies look to capture millennial and 'sober curious' drinkers
New Delhi: Karan Kapur, 38, from South Delhi has been flirting with the idea of sobriety for the last three months. Not so much because he's consuming alcohol on a regular basis but that he's starting to develop early signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease because of his high-stress corporate lifestyle. Kapur works as an investment banker in the city and was advised by his doctor to consider drastically changing his lifestyle and not indulge in that occasional tipple. In order to combat any pressure from friends at social gatherings, he started to try 0% beers. While he's not tried any other form of non-alcoholic substitute yet, he would be open to trying it if he knew where they were available.