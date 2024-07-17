Zero-alcohol companies look to capture millennial and 'sober curious' drinkers

A look at the market

Globally though, they now make up about 2% of the entire beer market, which shows its potentially disruptive nature. More recently, non-alcoholic wines and spirits have gained some traction and at the same time traditional spirit producers in the industry are innovating to launch non-alcoholic alternatives to their existing product lines. For instance, Beefeater, the world's most awarded gin, introduced Beefeater 0.0 in January, capturing the essence of its full-strength gin in a non-alcoholic form in January this year. Heineken makes its 0% variant already and Ab InBev makes Hoegaarden and Budweiser 0.0 here.These categories, especially 0% beers, are impulse purchase categories where quick commerce platforms have helped in discoverability and immediate supply, unlike delayed purchase from supermarkets. Quick commerce is the fastest growing segment in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry and has become very relevant for the food and beverages industry, as per industry data. In 2019, the entire FMCG industry had just 1-2% of its sales coming from ecommerce channels but that has gone up to 10% this year with 70% of it coming from quick commerce platforms.