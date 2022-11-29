Zero-based budgeting, currency hedges among the tools CFOs can use to weather headwinds

The finance chief, more than any other executive, looks directly at the numbers that lay bare the pinch of inflation or the deleterious effects of an economic slowdown. Expenses are proving difficult to hold down as prices surge. Financing costs are climbing, too, and some are finding it harder to borrow. While companies have some pricing power, they can’t raise prices indefinitely and it only does so much to help the bottom line—particularly for multinational companies whose results have been hit hard by the strong dollar.