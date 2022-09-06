Zero-based budgeting gains clout as a way for companies to find savings

Hershey in recent years has invested in its production facilities, revamping 11 existing lines and adding 13 new ones. The production lines for its York peppermint patties can handle multiple pack sizes at once, which helps the company reduce downtime and operate more efficiently. Hershey said it uses ZBB to go through its budget and the company looks to save around $75 million every year with productivity measures. This year, however, the company won’t hit that goal as it continues to deal with supply-chain issues, a spokeswoman said.