Online stock brokerage firm Zerodha has introduced two new features on the order window on its Kite web platform. The brokerage has introduced Sticky Order Window and Leverage Indicator features, it announced in a tweet. Both these additions are for Kite web for now, and will be made available on the Kite app soon, it added.

Normally after an investor places an order, the order window closes. Zerodha explained that with its Sticky order window, the order window remains open, making it easy to place multiple orders with the same input with just one click rather than doing it all over again. This also helps in overcoming quantity freeze limits.

On the other hand, with the Leverage indicator, Zerodha's users can now see the amount of leverage they are getting for a particular trade which is available for equity stocks, it added.