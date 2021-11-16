Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Zerodha introduces 2 new features for users on Kite web. How they work

Zerodha introduces 2 new features for users on Kite web. How they work

Zerodha has introduced Sticky Order Window, and Leverage Indicator features. (Representational image)
1 min read . 03:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Zerodha announced a a couple of feature updates on the order window on Kite web, introducing Sticky Order Window and Leverage Indicator

Online stock brokerage firm Zerodha has introduced two new features on the order window on its Kite web platform. The brokerage has introduced Sticky Order Window and Leverage Indicator features, it announced in a tweet. Both these additions are for Kite web for now, and will be made available on the Kite app soon, it added.

Normally after an investor places an order, the order window closes. Zerodha explained that with its Sticky order window, the order window remains open, making it easy to place multiple orders with the same input with just one click rather than doing it all over again. This also helps in overcoming quantity freeze limits.

On the other hand, with the Leverage indicator, Zerodha's users can now see the amount of leverage they are getting for a particular trade which is available for equity stocks, it added.

Zerodha, the Bengaluru-based brokerage, began operations in August 2010. The startup was launched by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath with their own funds and has zero debt. The retail brokerage firm has over 7 million customers that trade in stocks, currencies, commodities, mutual funds, bonds through Zerodha app. Kite is its flagship trading platform with streaming market data, charts, and more which is available on Android and iOS devices.

