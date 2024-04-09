As per the Zerodha notice, all intraday profits from the equity segment and F&O credits from April 8 will not reflect in users' Kite account balance today.

Popular trading platform Zerodha has informed users that they will be unable to access details of intraday profits on their Kite apps today due to Gudi Padwa. All banks are closed and stock markets are also shut today for Gudi Padwa.

Linking its notice on the same via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Zerodha said, “Today is a settlement holiday on account of Gudi Padwa. Any intraday profits from the equity segment and F&O credits from April 8, 2024, will not show in your Kite account balance today. These will show from April 10, 2024. The currency markets will remain closed for the day."

Here Is All You Need To Know As per the notice titled 'Settlement holiday on account of Gudi Padwa on April 09, 2024', today is a settlement holiday on account of Gudi Padwa.

A settlement holiday is a day when trading is possible, but clearing and settlement are closed for Payin and Payout of stocks and funds.

Your account balance will not include credits on intraday profits made in the Equity segment on April 08, 2024.

Your account balance will not include credits from trades made in NFO, Currency, and Commodity derivatives on April 08, 2024. This will include options premium credits, futures M2M profits, etc. Also Read | Indian stock market closed today for Gudi Padwa 2024. Details

You can check your fund statement on the Console to see the unsettled credits in your account.

The currency markets will remain closed for the day.

The auction market will be closed.

The instant withdrawal window will be closed.

Credits for BTST (T1 sell) equity orders done on April 09, 2024, will not be included in your Kite balance on April 10, 2024.

Profits and credits received from trades or exiting positions in the derivatives segment (F&O and CDS) on April 08, 2024, and on April 09, 2024, will be available for withdrawal on April 10, 2024, by EOD.

