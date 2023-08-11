Zerodha AMC gets final approval, Nithin Kamath says ‘motivation to start mutual fund was…’1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Nithin Kamath mentioned that Zerodha Fund House will soon launch its first new fund offer (NFO)
Zerodha is all set to enter the asset management space as the company received the regulatory green signal to establish Zerodha Fund House, founder Nithin Kamath announced on Friday. Nithin Kamath also mentioned that Vishal Jain will join as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to build the AMC. The AMC will be built in partnership with the fintech platform Smallcase.