Zerodha’s Tijori bet goes beyond broking: building investor intelligence tools
Dipti Sharma 3 min read 03 Dec 2025, 12:27 pm IST
Summary
Zerodha's move comes at a time when as equity investments have been booming—powered by household savings, rising retail participation, and domestic mutual funds with ample dry powder.
Discount broking firm Zerodha's $5 million bet on research platform Tijori will help it move beyond retail trading and strengthen its products for cash-market and mutual fund investors, a top company official said.
