The Kamath brothers started India's first online discount brokerage firm Zerodha in 2010 with a team of five people. The name Zerodha is a combination of Zero and "Rodha", the Sanskrit word for barrier. The startup used to focus on day traders at the beginning. Since then, the duo has grown massively. With nearly 8.5 lakh active users, the platform sees over three million trades every day. "Our disruptive pricing models and in-house technology have made us the biggest stock broker in India in terms of active retail clients," the company said.