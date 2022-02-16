Asking its users to add nominees to their demat, Bengaluru-based online stock brokerage firm Zerodha said how its users can use its online nominee feature to avoid losing unclaimed money by adding one nomination for all stocks, bonds, and mutual funds investments, as crores of rupees lie unclaimed across banks, demat, LIC policies and other accounts as many people don't add nominees.

"LIC had ₹21,539 crores of unclaimed money as of September 2021.

Please ensure that you add nominees to your Zerodha demat, it's fully online. You just need to add one nomination for all your investments—stocks, bonds, and mutual funds," Zerodha stated in a tweet.

Last year, Zerodha enabled the feature of filing or changing nominations online for investors on its platform. If the customer’s account becomes dormant due to lack of activity for over a year, the brokerage will contact the nominees over SMS and email to inform them about the existence of the account.

Investors can add a nominee on Zerodha by visiting Console. If one is adding multiple nominees, they need to mention the % of holding to allocate to each nominee so that the sum total is 100%.

Many deposits are unclaimed, most likely because the nominees don’t know of the existence of these assets, highlighted the brokerage in a blog and hopes that its alert feature will act as a backup for all its customers in case of any unforeseen eventualities.

Also, since we offer direct mutual funds in demat form on Coin, this nomination will automatically cover all your mutual fund holdings along with all your other securities held with us as well.

While the demat account opening became digital in 2016 (using Aadhaar eSign), adding nominees has been a physical process until now. This is because the process of nomination that the MCA defined mandated the collection of a physical form and multiple witness signatures. The regulation around this changed with SEBI allowing an option to add up to 3 nominees to trading & demat account completely online using eSign.

