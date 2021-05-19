Zerodha co-founder launches True Beacon Global, the first AIF in GIFT City

Foreign investors and NRIs can invest in GIFT city in foreign currencies and redeem money without any restriction on repatriation. According to Kamath, True Beacon has no plan to hedge rupee exposure. “The rupee is supposed to depreciate by around 4% every year and hedging it also costs 4%. We don’t think there is a strong case for depreciation given the need for countries such as the US to keep their own currencies competitive," he said.