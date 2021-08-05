Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's True Beacon unveils equity, fixed income fund

MUMBAI: True Beacon, the Indian asset management company, led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath , and Richard Pattle on Thursday announced the launch of a new Category III AIF - True Beacon II, a multi-asset fund that will comprise dynamic equity and a tax-free fixed income component.

The fund endeavours to deliver low-risk stable returns by dynamically rebalancing between asset classes. Ideal for new investors who are looking to scale equity exposure, True Beacon II will invest in India's largest 200 companies to capture value appreciation combined with a sovereign-backed debt component to hedge against inflation\volatility.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, True Beacon manages assets worth ₹1,300 crore with over 300 high net worth individuals (HNI) & ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) clients from across the world. The company's flagship fund, True Beacon I, outperformed the Indian equity index, Nifty50 by over 32% in 2020. Earlier this year, True Beacon launched GIFT City’s first global hedge fund to cater to international investors.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, True Beacon explained, "True Beacon II is a long-only alpha oriented scheme aimed at diminishing the inflationary pressures of the economy while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. This will be achieved by leveraging the selective pool of equities within the universe of the largest 200 companies in the Indian economy which we believe will be the industry drivers while mitigating excess market volatility by dynamic asset allocation utilising high-grade tax-free debt instruments."

Richard Pattle, co-founder and CEO, True Beacon said, “As we expand our product-suite of funds to cater for ultra-HNI and HNI, True Beacon Two is a natural progression from our flagship fund. Having demonstrated our equity investment capabilities over the last two years, we are confident that this Fund will fit alongside True Beacon One. Each fund offers investors different risk and reward profiles." True Beacon has a low-cost fee model with no management fee and a 10% performance fee charged on gains at the end of the financial year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.