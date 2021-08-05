Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's True Beacon unveils equity, fixed income fund

Richard Pattle, co-founder and CEO, True Beacon said, “As we expand our product-suite of funds to cater for ultra-HNI and HNI, True Beacon Two is a natural progression from our flagship fund. Having demonstrated our equity investment capabilities over the last two years, we are confident that this Fund will fit alongside True Beacon One. Each fund offers investors different risk and reward profiles." True Beacon has a low-cost fee model with no management fee and a 10% performance fee charged on gains at the end of the financial year.