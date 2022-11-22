Online broking portal, Zerodha is facing glitches in showing executed orders. Many users have reported the issue on the micro blogging site, Twitter. Some are saying that executed users are not visible, while others are complaining that funds are not showing in the accounts.

Taking note of these glitches, Zerodha said that the company is working on resolving the issue and advised investors or traders to check the positions before placing new orders.

“Few of our users are unable to check or modify their orders on Kite. Executed orders will show up normally on the Kite positions page. We are working on resolving this issue. Please check the positions before placing new orders," Zerodha tweet.

As the stock market opens today, people started facing glitches which led to financial losses. People are demanding the earliest solution to this problem as they are losing money.

“Hello @zerodhaonline wtf is wrong with your panel? Orders & Trades are stuck, people are losing money wake up," a user commented.

Another user said, “Glitches again. Funds not showing. Orders behaving weirdly. @zerodhaonline."

“Now showing funds but orders not visible. Glitch glitch and glitch," one more user reported.

“Order system suddenly went down, Order notifications are not popping up. Ice berg order which deals with bigger quantity is not working too. Kindly take action. This is not right," a user said.