Zerodha users facing glitches in trading1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Zerodha said that the company is working on resolving the issue and advised investors or traders to check the positions before placing new orders.
Online broking portal, Zerodha is facing glitches in showing executed orders. Many users have reported the issue on the micro blogging site, Twitter. Some are saying that executed users are not visible, while others are complaining that funds are not showing in the accounts.