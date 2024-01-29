Zerodha faces social media trolling after glitch, here are some reactions on X

Indian brokerage firm Zerodha, experienced a temporary disruptions in order placement for certain users on its widely used Kite platform this Sunday. Despite its reputation for a user-friendly interface and advanced features, the platform experienced intermittent glitches, temporarily impeding some traders from executing their orders with the usual seamless efficiency.

Also read: Zerodha tech glitch: Kite app 'connectivity issue' resolved, says brokerage firm

The service disruption caused significant inconvenience and distress among traders, as it not only rendered customers unable to access their account details but also posed challenges in placing orders or closing open positions.

Acknowledging the issue, the company said, "Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Soon after the glitch, hashtag 'Zerodha' gained momentum on X, triggering a cascade of responses from dissatisfied users. Here are some of the most notable memes circulating on the micro-blogging platform.

Also read: WATCH Video: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's prank video from 10 years goes viral, tests team's resilience

Posting a snippet from a movie starring Rajinikanth, a user expressed, "Zerodha attains the top position in the Glitch Association of India."