 Zerodha faces social media trolling after glitch, here are some reactions on X | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Zerodha faces social media trolling after glitch, here are some reactions on X
Back Back

Zerodha faces social media trolling after glitch, here are some reactions on X

 Vaamanaa Sethi

Soon after the glitch, hashtag 'Zerodha' gained momentum on X, triggering a cascade of responses from dissatisfied users.

Broking firm ZerodhaPremium
Broking firm Zerodha

Indian brokerage firm Zerodha, experienced a temporary disruptions in order placement for certain users on its widely used Kite platform this Sunday. Despite its reputation for a user-friendly interface and advanced features, the platform experienced intermittent glitches, temporarily impeding some traders from executing their orders with the usual seamless efficiency.

Also read: Zerodha tech glitch: Kite app 'connectivity issue' resolved, says brokerage firm

The service disruption caused significant inconvenience and distress among traders, as it not only rendered customers unable to access their account details but also posed challenges in placing orders or closing open positions.

Acknowledging the issue, the company said, "Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Soon after the glitch, hashtag 'Zerodha' gained momentum on X, triggering a cascade of responses from dissatisfied users. Here are some of the most notable memes circulating on the micro-blogging platform.

Also read: WATCH Video: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's prank video from 10 years goes viral, tests team's resilience

Posting a snippet from a movie starring Rajinikanth, a user expressed, "Zerodha attains the top position in the Glitch Association of India."

Adapting a memorable line from Manoj Bajpayee's renowned dialogue in the acclaimed web series Mirzapur, a disgruntled trader humorously remarked, "Current sentiment among Zerodha users." Accompanied by an image of the actor, the caption playfully queried, “Where is the connectivity?"

A disordered cluster of computer cables reached X from a Zerodha user who remarked, “Technical issues."

Another X user said, “ “I’ve been trying to trade on my Zerodha kite account since morning."

The trading application has encountered issues on multiple occasions, with the most recent incident marking the third known technical issue for Zerodha in the past few months. Previous challenges have consistently revolved around problems related to order visibility and execution. This recurring pattern of instability has persisted, causing frustration among users.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App